Not right to single out Mydin as beneficiary of SARA spending, says boss

Mydin managing director Ameer Ali Mydin said the government’s main objective with the SARA programme is likely to encourage as many retailers as possible to join the system.

PETALING JAYA : Mydin managing director Ameer Ali Mydin today said it was unfair to single out the hypermarket chain as a business that had benefited from the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme, responding to recent remarks by an MP in Parliament.

Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) had highlighted the hypermarket chain, saying Malaysians who “receive RM100 may end up spending more than RM100, and will come to shop at Mydin”.

“So the owner of Mydin is very happy,” he said, quipping that business had been so good, Ameer had been making TikTok videos, “dancing here and there”.

Ameer said Khoo’s remarks painted an unduly negative picture of the company.

“I myself often say that the government needs to help small traders. If you don’t give aid to Mydin, giving aid to small traders is also fine,” he said in a video posted on X.

Ameer said the government’s main objective with the SARA programme was likely to encourage as many retailers as possible to join the system.

He also acknowledged the possibility that large hypermarkets could eventually be excluded from the programme.

“Who knows, one day the government may say ‘sorry, big hypermarkets like Mydin making billions don’t need (to participate) anymore’,” he said.

He nevertheless thanked the government for the SARA aid programme, saying it had helped both the public and traders.