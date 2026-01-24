Bill postponement takes into account 14 URA proposals, says Zahid

Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the deferment was necessary to ensure the bill is strengthened by incorporating the views of various stakeholders. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The decision to postpone the re-tabling of the Urban Renewal Bill (URB) in Parliament was made after taking into account 14 improvement proposals submitted at the URA Convention held on Oct 3 last year.

Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the deferment was necessary to ensure the bill is strengthened by incorporating the views of various stakeholders, Bernama reported.

The convention was organised by Umno and attended by many NGOs, industry players and others who wished to further strengthen the bill before it is re-tabled in Parliament at the next sitting, Zahid said after attending a dinner function last night

Earlier, Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki had said the party maintained its firm stance that it does not oppose urban development but stressed that the URB needs to be improved and refined.

He said several amendments must be made as proposed by the Umno special committee on the bill, chaired by its vice-president, Johari Abdul Ghani.

Asyraf said the special committee had conducted several engagement sessions, including the URA Convention on Oct 3 last year, which approved 14 proposals for improvements to the bill for the government’s consideration.