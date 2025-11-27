PAS lodges police report over alleged bribes paid to Shamsul

PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (centre) speaking outside the Tawau police station, with PAS Youth leaders Khairul Nadzir Helmi Azhar (right) and Hendri Hamsah.

PETALING JAYA : PAS has lodged a police report over claims that controversial businessman Albert Tei paid multiple bribes to PKR’s Shamsul Iskandar Akin.

PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said the report, filed at the Tawau police station, urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

“Although Shamsul has resigned as the prime minister’s political secretary, that does not absolve him of responsibility. He must be investigated, and that the investigation must be conducted fairly,” he told a press conference in Sabah this morning.

Fadhli also said that PAS was coordinating similar police reports nationwide, with several already filed in Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan. Several NGOs are expected to do the same.

PAS Youth information chief Khairul Nadzir Helmi Azhar, who was also present, described the allegations as a major blow to anti-corruption efforts.

“When a senior political aide is implicated, it reflects on the prime minister. This undermines the prime minister’s anti-corruption and reform initiatives and smears his image,” he said.

MACC said yesterday that it would investigate Tei’s allegations against Shamsul. It also summoned Tei and a woman named Sofia Rini Buyong to its Putrajaya headquarters on Dec 1 to assist in investigations.

However, Fadhli said that MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki should recuse himself following Malaysiakini’s report of a video released last night, in which Shamsul allegedly asked Azam to “settle” Tei’s case.

Tei, who is facing trial on two counts of giving bribes, is at the centre of the alleged Sabah mining scandal.

In the video, he is seen speaking to a woman alleged to be Sofia, who purportedly claims to act as a proxy for Shamsul.

Sofia has denied being Shamsul’s proxy, describing the allegations as “false and malicious”.

According to Malaysiakini, Tei claimed he had spent RM629,000 on Shamsul, including renovations for properties linked to him, as well as premium cigars and custom-made suits, allegedly under the assurance that he could recover the funds channelled to Sabah politicians.

He also shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations in which Shamsul purportedly requested foreign currency from him before travelling overseas.

Tei’s allegations surfaced shortly after Shamsul resigned as Anwar’s political secretary, citing attempts to use the controversy to tarnish his reputation and that of the government.