Slight drop in number of Kelantan flood victims

Sixty-six temporary relief centres have been opened throughout nine districts in Kelantan. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The flood situation nationwide showed no significant change this morning, with a slight drop in the number of victims in Kelantan and continued increases in Perlis, Terengganu, Perak, Kedah and Selangor.

In Kelantan, the number of evacuees fell to 10,950 people from 4,111 families this morning compared to 11,120 last night.

The state disaster management secretariat said 66 temporary relief centres had been opened in nine districts in the state.

The district with the highest number of victims is Tumpat (4,427 evacuees from 1,721 families), followed by Bachok (2,047 victims from 731 families) and Kota Bharu (2,447 victims from 936 families).

According to the drainage and irrigation department’s Infopublic Banjir portal, Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang and Sungai Galas in Limau Kasturi, Gua Musang, have exceeded the danger level, while Sungai Kusial in Kusial Baru, Tanah Merah, is at alert level and Sungai Kelantan in Kuala Krai has exceeded the warning level.

In Perlis, the number of flood victims continued to rise to 7,501 people with the addition of three more PPS as of this morning, compared to 6,627 victims at 21 PPS last night.

According to data from the Perlis state disaster management secretariat, as of 8am, all flood victims had been relocated to 24 PPS in the Padang Besar, Arau, and Kangar areas.

In Terengganu, the number of flood victims also increased to 3,483 people from 1,131 families as of 8am, compared to 3,233 people from 1,050 families last night.

In Perak, the number of flood victims in eight districts rose to 5,620 victims from 1,746 families at 46 PPS, compared to 5,424 people from 1,686 families last night.

The eight affected districts are Manjung, Perak Tengah, Hilir Perak, Bagan Datuk, Kuala Kangsar, Larut Matang and Selama, Muallim, and Batang Padang.

In Kedah, the number of victims increased to 4,306 people from 1,453 families as of 8am, compared to 4,142 people from 1,414 families last night.

In Selangor, 2,460 victims from 642 families remained sheltered at PPS, a slight increase from 2,359 people from 612 families yesterday evening.

Fifteen PPS are still operating across four districts: Kuala Selangor, Sabak Bernam, Hulu Selangor and Klang.

In Pahang, the number of flood victims remained at 19 people from eight families.