Suspect in sports journo’s attack may have targeted wrong person, say cops

KUALA LUMPUR : The male suspect arrested for attacking sports journalist Haresh Deol in Bangsar may have targeted the wrong person, says Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus.

Fadil said this is based on the findings of the initial investigation.

“The motive for the attack appears to be related to the harassment of the suspect’s wife.This seems more like a personal matter, and it looks like the suspect may have targeted the wrong person.

“He intended to assault someone who was bothering his wife but ended up attacking the wrong person,” he told reporters after an event at the HGH Convention Centre in Sentul.

Fadil, however, stressed that the investigation is still ongoing and the police will submit a recommendation to the Attorney General’s Chambers for the suspect to be charged.

Asked on Haresh’s denial that the attack was motivated by a “personal issue”, Fadil said the authorities would conduct a comprehensive investigation, including comparing all statements from both the suspect and the victim.

“We will consider the issues against all the statements given; that is part of the investigative process. We will carry out a thorough investigation,” he said.

Haresh, a senior journalist and founder of Twentytwo13 news website, was attacked by two individuals while entering his car in Bangsar on Tuesday.

Following the incident, a man was remanded from Wednesday until tomorrow to assist with the investigation.

Yesterday, Haresh rejected the police claim that the attack was motivated by a “personal issue.”