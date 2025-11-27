UUM students, lecturers stranded in flood-hit Hatyai rescued, says Zambry

Thirty-six students and two lecturers from UUM were in Hatyai, Thailand, to attend a cultural exchange programme when the floods hit. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Thirty-six students and two lecturers from Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) who were stranded in the Hatyai floods in Thailand have been rescued, says higher education minister Zambry Abdul Kadir.

He said the group is now safe and will be given temporary accommodation before returning home.

“I express my most profound appreciation and gratitude to the foreign ministry, the Malaysian embassy in Thailand, the Malaysian consulate-general in Songkhla, Thai authorities, local rescue teams, and UUM’s management for the effective coordination that helped ensure this rescue operation could be carried out safely and in an organised manner.

“It is hoped that the next steps will go smoothly. God willing,” he said in a Facebook post.

The group is from the Tunku Putera Intan Safinaz School of Accountancy and has been stranded since Nov 22 while attending the Thai-MYS Cultural Exchange Programme.

Earlier today, foreign minister Mohamad Hasan told the Dewan Rakyat that fewer than 500 Malaysians remained stranded in Hatyai.

He said another 177 Malaysians were rescued today, and that operations are ongoing.

He also said that over 700 flood victims, including those already in temporary relief centres, had been moved from Hatyai to Bukit Kayu Hitam, Kedah.