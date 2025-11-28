MetMalaysia downgrades Tropical Storm Senyar

Parts of West Malaysia are still expected to see heavy rain, strong winds and stormy seas, with rain cloud formation activities still active. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The meteorological department (MetMalaysia) downgraded Tropical Storm Senyar to a low-pressure weather system this morning after the storm weakened upon reaching Peninsular Malaysia.

MetMalaysia director-general Hisham Anip said the weather system made landfall on the coast of Selangor and Negeri Sembilan at around midnight and was now in the middle of the peninsula.

It is expected to continue eastward towards the South China Sea.

“Although the weather system is weakening, rain cloud formation activities are still active. This situation could potentially cause continuous heavy rain, strong winds and stormy seas in parts of the peninsula, especially Pahang and Terengganu.

“This weather pattern is expected to continue until tomorrow. MetMalaysia will continue monitoring the situation and provide updates and weather warnings if there are significant changes,” Hisham said in a statement.

Yesterday, Hisham said it was the department’s first time observing such a storm forming in the Straits of Malacca.

Rainfall from the weather system of between 200mm and 300mm was expected in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and parts of Pahang, with the downpour to ease by Sunday.

Strong winds of up to 50km/h were also expected to last until today.

Rainfall over the past two days has reached 120mm to 150mm overnight in parts of the Klang Valley and along the west coast, triggering flash floods and landslides in low-lying areas.