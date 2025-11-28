RM6.7 million in land compensation held up, Sarawak assembly told

State assemblyman John Ilus (GPS–Bukit Semuja) had asked for the number of land compensation cases being heard in Sarawak native courts and the compensation amounts involved.

PETALING JAYA : An estimated RM6.7 million in compensation linked to some 146 Native Customary Rights (NCR) land cases across Sarawak remain unresolved because of the lengthy legal process, the Sarawak state assembly has been told.

The backlog comprised cases that were undergoing document verification, valuation, ownership confirmation, and administrative processes between the relevant agencies, said Jefferson Jamit Unyat, the deputy state minister for native laws and customs.

“Resolving a single court case, particularly those involving land compensation, typically takes at least three months if it proceeds through a full hearing,” he was quoted by The Borneo Post as saying.

The deputy minister was responding to John Ilus (GPS–Bukit Semuja) on the number of land compensation cases being heard in Sarawak native courts and the compensation amounts involved.

Jamit added that delays were also due to a shortage of magistrates, especially in the district native courts, compared to the high number of cases, which led to postponements and the backlog.

“Additionally, proceedings are further prolonged when lawyers representing either the claimant or the defendant frequently request adjournments, particularly at the district native court level and higher courts.”

Jamit said between 2008 and October this year, a total of 157 court cases involving NCR land compensation amounting to RM12.5 million had been resolved.

Some 303 cases involving disputes and compensation claims for NCR land and crops, amounting to RM19.2 million, he said, are currently registered in Sarawak native courts.