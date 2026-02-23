Sarawak not being confrontational, says Salleh over legal challenge

Salleh Said Keruak said Sarawak’s petition to challenge three federal petroleum laws should be viewed as an expression of confidence in the rule of law. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Sarawak government is not being confrontational in its petition challenging three federal petroleum laws linked to its dispute with Petronas over oil and gas rights, says former Sabah chief minister Salleh Said Keruak.

Salleh said what began as regulatory differences had now evolved into a “more fundamental issue”, involving the legal foundation of Petronas’s vested rights and the balance of power between Putrajaya and Sabah and Sarawak.

“Bringing this issue to court should not be seen as confrontational, but rather as an expression of confidence in the rule of law,” he said in a Facebook post this evening.

“Petronas remains an important national institution, and its contribution to the economy is significant. At the same time, clarity on state rights will provide certainty for the future.

“Ultimately, the aim is fairness, ensuring that national resources are managed responsibly in a way that strengthens the federation and benefits the people.”

Earlier today, deputy minister in the Sarawak premier’s department Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali said the petition filed in the Federal Court challenges three federal laws and seeks to determine their constitutional validity and continued applicability.

The three laws are the Petroleum Development Act 1974, the Continental Shelf Act 1966, and the Petroleum Mining Act 1966.

Sharifah said the federal laws affect Sarawak’s boundaries established before Malaysia Day, as well as the state’s rights to petroleum resources located offshore within those boundaries.

She said the state government would also object to Petronas’s application for leave to seek clarity on the regulatory framework governing its operations in Sarawak.

Petronas filed its application in the Federal Court on Jan 10, seeking to ensure that its operations in the state comply with all applicable laws and governance practices.