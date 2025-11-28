Sarawak govt to take over nearly 6,000km of logging roads

The gazettement process to turn active, inactive or abandoned logging roads into state roads is ongoing, said Sarawak deputy minister Aidel Lariwoo. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Sarawak government is working to take over 5,977km of logging roads in the state with the aim of turning them into state roads to ensure that they are systematically maintained.

State deputy infrastructure and port development minister Aidel Lariwoo said these roads were active, inactive or abandoned, and that the gazettment process was ongoing.

“Once the gazettement of these roads as state roads is completed, the Sarawak government will take over their maintenance under the state road maintenance programme,” he said, according to Borneo Post.

Aidel told the legislative assembly that the Sarawak works and forestry departments had identified active logging roads that linked rural interior areas in the state.

He was responding to Nicholas Kudi Jantai (GPS-Baleh), who expressed concern about logging roads that had active licences but were no longer in use.

Nicholas said this meant the works department could not carry out maintenance although the roads were no longer being used or maintained by logging firms.