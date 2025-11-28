Teacher gets 12 years and rotan for sexual assault of pupil

The teacher, aged 52, was found guilty of assaulting the 11-year-old pupil at a primary school in May 2022.

The sessions court in Samarahan rejected a defence application for a stay of execution pending an appeal. (File pic)
PETALING JAYA:
A male teacher in Sarawak was handed a 12-year jail sentence and ordered to be given six strokes of the cane for the sexual assault of an 11-year-old pupil.

Sessions court judge Datu Abdul Razak found him guilty after finding that the defence failed to raise a reasonable doubt, Dayak Daily reported.

The teacher, 52, was charged with sexually assaulting the pupil at a primary school in Kota Samarahan, Sarawak, in May 2022.

The court rejected an application by defence counsel Christopher Bada for a stay of execution pending an appeal. Bada said the accused, who now works as an e-hailing driver, needed to support his family and also suffered from high blood pressure.

The prosecution was led by Margaret Ena Mihos.

