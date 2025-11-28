Teen pleads guilty to unnatural sex with 8-year-old boy

The teenager was accused of committing the offence at a house in Iskandar Perdana, Perak, at 11am on Nov 14. (Pexels pic)

PETALING JAYA : A teenage boy pleaded guilty in the Parit magistrates’ court in Perak to a charge of engaging in carnal intercourse against the order of nature with an eight-year-old boy who was under the care of his mother two weeks ago.

The accused, 14, entered his plea after the charge was read to him by a court interpreter before magistrate Nurul Izalina Rajaai, Kosmo reported.

The Form Two student was accused of committing the offence at a house in Iskandar Perdana at 11am on Nov 14.

The charge was framed under Section 377B of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutor Wan Ameerul Nazhif Wan Zulfikri, and the accused was represented by Nur Nadzrah Badarudin from the Legal Aid Foundation.

The court allowed the teen bail of RM1,000 with one surety and fixed Dec 29 for re-mention of the case and submission of a character report.