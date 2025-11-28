Tropical Storm Senyar has died down, says MetMalaysia

Tropical Storm Senyar lashed states across Malaysia from midnight on Thursday, claiming one life in an early morning incident in Melaka, and causing 49 cases of fallen trees. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Tropical Storm Senyar has died down, says the meteorological department (MetMalaysia).

MetMalaysia director-general Hisham Anip said there will still be episodes of rain in Senyar’s wake, with the development of a tropical depression detected off Kuantan, Pahang, today.

“The new weather system developed this morning just off the coast of Kuantan,” Kosmo reported him as saying.

Earlier today, MetMalaysia issued an advisory on the tropical depression detected 81km from Kuantan and heading northeast at a speed of 5km/h, with a top speed of 56km/h.

The department said it would likely cause continuous heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas in the South China Sea.

A tropical depression is a low-pressure weather system that forms over warm tropical waters, with wind speeds of up to 61km/h.

Senyar lashed states across Malaysia from midnight last night, claiming one life in an early morning incident in Melaka, and causing 49 cases of fallen trees.

Negeri Sembilan recorded the worst impact, including one slope collapse and one structural collapse, in addition to two cases of flooding.