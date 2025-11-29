AirAsia begins software fixes on A320 jets after Airbus orders immediate repairs

AirAsia has close to 200 A320s in its fleet, some of which are impacted by the ‘fix’ order from Airbus which involves mainly reverting to earlier software. (AirAsia pic)

PETALING JAYA : AirAsia said it has taken immediate steps to comply with Airbus’s order for immediate software updates to 6,000 of its widely used A320 jets.

The low-cost airline said its engineering teams are working “around the clock” to complete the updates and will adjust its flight operations accordingly.

AirAsia has close to 200 A320s in its fleet, some of which are impacted.

“We are taking immediate steps to comply with the airworthiness directive and aim to complete the process within the next 48 hours, while ensuring minimal disruption to our guests,” Bo Lingam, Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group, said in a statement.

“We seek our guests’ understanding as these mandated measures are essential in upholding the highest standards of operational safety.”

Airbus said yesterday it was ordering immediate repairs to 6,000 of its widely used A320 family of jets in a sweeping recall affecting more than half the global fleet, threatening upheaval during the busiest travel weekend of the year in the US and sparking disruption worldwide.

The setback appears to be among the largest recalls affecting Airbus in its 55-year history and comes weeks after the A320 overtook the Boeing 737 as the most-delivered model, Reuters reported.

The fix mainly involves reverting to earlier software and is relatively simple, but must be carried out before the planes can fly again, according to an Airbus bulletin to airlines.

Airbus said a recent incident involving an A320-family aircraft had revealed that intense radiation from the sun could corrupt data crucial to flight controls.

The incident that triggered the unexpected repair action is believed to involve a JetBlue flight from Cancun, Mexico, to Newark, New Jersey, on Oct 30, in which several passengers were hurt following a sharp loss of altitude.