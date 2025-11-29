All Malaysians safely evacuated from Hatyai, says Wisma Putra

The foreign ministry says the evacuation operation ended with the last 12 stranded Malaysians returning via the Bukit Kayu Hitam border crossing.

A total of 6,222 Malaysians stranded because of the flooding in Hatyai have returned home safely. (X pic)
PUTRAJAYA:
The foreign ministry today confirmed that the evacuation of Malaysians affected by the floods in Hatyai and the surrounding areas has been completed.

A total of 6,222 stranded Malaysians were successfully rescued.

In a statement, Wisma Putra said the evacuation was carried out through a coordinated effort involving the Malaysian embassy in Bangkok and consulate-general in Songkhla, as well as more than 15 NGOs and Malaysian volunteer groups.

On the final day of the operation, the remaining 12 Malaysians who were still stranded were successfully brought home through the Bukit Kayu Hitam border crossing.

