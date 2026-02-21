Protect Orang Asli rights to land, 24 groups urge govt

Recent cases reflect the systemic marginalisation of the Orang Asli, according to the 24 civil society groups.

PETALING JAYA : Twenty-four civil society groups have urged the government to protect the rights of the Orang Asli to customary land in light of recent arrests for alleged trespass and the alleged imminent eviction of several families.

The groups said there was also a port expansion in Selangor that was approved without the consent of local Orang Asli communities, who now claim to have been denied access to their customary areas.

They said these cases surfaced in just a month and reflected systemic marginalisation of the Orang Asli, with profit prioritised over indigenous customary land.

“The Malaysian Bar opines that existing federal powers are adequate to address Orang Asli land issues. After many years of advocacy and many landmark court decisions, substantive recommendations have repeatedly been presented to political leaders.

“Yet, we remain concerned that these calls continue to fall on deaf ears and risk being ignored once again,” they said in a statement.

The groups urged Putrajaya to give explicit legal recognition to Orang Asli customary land and territories, and fully respect the Orang Asli’s right to self-determination.

They also called for the ongoing review of the Aboriginal Peoples Act 1954 to be put on hold until it contains legally binding recognition of Orang Asli customary land and territories.

The groups urged the government to disclose the draft amendment bill to the Orang Asli communities to obtain their agreement.

“As chair of the National Land Council, the prime minister has a unique responsibility to take immediate action to protect Orang Asli land rights.

“By doing so, he can fulfil his promises, uphold justice for indigenous communities, and demonstrate strong, inclusive leadership in safeguarding Malaysia’s cultural and environmental heritage.

“We urge the prime minister to ensure that consultations with Orang Asli communities are meaningful, inclusive, and truly representative,” they said.

The joint statement was signed by RimbaWatch, Aliran, the Center for Orang Asli Concerns, Greenpeace Malaysia, and the Society for the Promotion of Human Rights (Proham), among others.

Last month, Bernama reported that 51 Orang Asli folk at the Bukit Bauk forest reserve in Dungun, Terengganu faced eviction from Terengganu government land they have occupied since 2016.

Earlier this month, police arrested 21 Orang Asli in Rompin for allegedly trespassing on land owned by the Pahang sultan.