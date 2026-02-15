Orang Asli fire victims to get new houses on coastal land

The state government will build the houses for 40 families who will be relocated to coastal land near Kuala Masai, Johor.

Kebakaran kampung teluk jawa
The houses razed in the fire on Thursday at Kampung Orang Asli Teluk Jawa in Masai, Johor. (Facebook pic)
PETALING JAYA:
The Johor government is building 40 houses at an Orang Asli reserve land near Kuala Masai to relocate victims of the Thursday blaze at Kampung Orang Asli Teluk Jawa in Masai.

The houses will be built on 2 hectares of coastal land to relocate 40 families of Seletar people, said Faisal Long, the Johor director of the Orang Asli development department.

He said 30 families were affected by the fire, and 10 other families were not affected, Bernama reported.

Faisal said temporary housing would also be built, subject to approval at a district disaster committee meeting tomorrow. “We are targeting for the temporary houses to be completed within one or two weeks,” he said.

The fire in Kampung Orang Asli Teluk Jawa destroyed 30 houses, leaving 117 residents homeless.

