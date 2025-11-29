LIVE: UNOFFICIAL – DAP wiped out in Sabah polls

PETALING JAYA : Polling for the 17th Sabah election concluded today after polling stations in the state, most of which opened at 7.30am, closed by 5pm.

A total of 23 parties took part in the polls, including Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), Barisan Nasional (BN), Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Warisan.

Other parties that contested included Perikatan Nasional (PN), Upko, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) and the Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP).

Follow this page as FMT brings you live updates on the results of the Sabah election: