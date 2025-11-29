LIVE: UNOFFICIAL – DAP wiped out in Sabah polls

PETALING JAYA: Polling for the 17th Sabah election concluded today after polling stations in the state, most of which opened at 7.30am, closed by 5pm.
A total of 23 parties took part in the polls, including Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), Barisan Nasional (BN), Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Warisan.
Other parties that contested included Perikatan Nasional (PN), Upko, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) and the Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP).
- UNOFFICIAL – BN’s Mohamad Alamin wins the Bongawan seat, defeating GRS’s Anifah Aman, reports Bernama.
- UNOFFICIAL – BN’s Arthur Joseph Kurup wins in Sook, defeating GRS’s Ellron Alfred Angin, Bernama reports. Ellron won this seat in 2020 on a PN ticket.
- UNOFFICIAL – PH’s Jannie Lasimbang has lost the Kapayan seat to Warisan, Malaysiakini reports. In 2020, Lasimbang won the seat.
- This means DAP is on course to being wiped out in Sabah, once the results are confirmed.
- UNOFFICIAL – BN’s Salleh Said Keruak wins the Usukan seat.
- UNOFFICIAL – GRS wins Balung in 11-cornered fight.
- UNOFFICIAL – GRS has won 21 seats, followed by Warisan (11) and BN (three), Bernama reports.
- PH’s Jannie Lasimbang trails in Kapayan. The Warisan candidate is leading with over 1,220 votes. In 2020, DAP won this seat.
- UNOFFICIAL – BN wins in Kunak, defeating GRS’s Norazlinah Arif. In 2020, Norazlinah won this seat on a Warisan ticket.
- UNOFFICIAL – Warisan wins in Likas, defeating PH’s Phoong Jin Zhe. In 2020, PH won this seat.
- UNOFFICIAL – Upko’s Ewon Benedick wins the Kadamaian seat. He won the seat in 2020.
- PH’s Phoong Jin Zhe is trailing in Likas. The Warisan candidate is leading with over 1,500 votes. In 2020, PH won this seat.
- UNOFFICIAL – GRS wins the Labuk seat.
- UNOFFICIAL — BN’s Jafry Ariffin wins in Sukau. In 2020, BN won the seat.
- UNOFFICIAL – Warisan’s Shafie Apdal wins the Senallang seat.
- UNOFFICIAL – GRS’s James Ratib wins the Sugut seat, defeating PN’s Ronald Kiandee. In 2020, Ratib won the seat for BN.
- UNOFFICIAL – BN wins in Sekong, defeating GRS’s Diana Diego @ Yusrina Sufiana, the wife of Pandikar Amin Mulia. In 2020, Warisan won the seat.
- UNOFFICIAL – Warisan wins Elopura, Tanjung Aru, Tanjong Papat, Luyang and Sri Tanjong.
- UNOFFICIAL – GRS wins nine seats, including its chairman Hajiji Noor in Sulaman. The others are Kuamut, Banggi, Pintasan, Membakut, Karanaan, Kemabong, Sungai Manila and Apas.
- BN has won one, namely Bung Moktar Radin in Lamag.
- Warisan’s Junz Wong leads in Tanjung Aru with about 800 votes. In 2020, Warisan won this seat.
- UNOFFICIAL – GRS’s Masiung Banah wins the Kuamut seat. In 2020, Masiung won the seat as an independent candidate.
- UNOFFICIAL – Warisan wins in Bugaya. In 2020, Warisan won the seat.
- UNOFFICIAL – GRS’s Arifin Arif wins the Membakut seat. In 2020, PN won the seat.
- UNOFFICIAL – BN’s Bung Moktar Radin wins in Lamag. In 2020, BN won the seat.
- GRS’s James Ratib leads in the battle for Sugut against PN’s Ronald Kiandee with over 2,100 votes. In 2020, Ratib won the seat for BN.
- GRS leads in Telupid with over 1,000 votes. In 2020, PBS won the seat.
- BN leads in Sukau with over 1,990 votes. In 2020, BN won the seat.
- UNOFFICIAL — GRS’s Pandikar Amin Mulia wins in Pintasan. In 2020, GRS won the seat.
- Warisan’s Justin Wong leads in Sri Tanjong with around 1,200 votes. In 2020, Wong won this seat.
- Warisan’s Calvin Chong leads in the battle for Elopura against PH’s Vivian Wong with 659 votes. In 2020, Chong won the seat as a PH candidate.
- GRS leads in Sulaman, Karanaan, Sungai Manila and Apas. It won Sulaman, Karanaan and Apas in 2020 while BN had won Sungai Manila then.
- GRS’s Pandikar Amin Mulia takes an early lead in Pintasan, Astro Awani reports. In 2020, PN won the seat.
- Warisan’s Justin Wong takes an early lead in Sri Tanjong. In 2020, Wong won the seat on a DAP ticket.
- UNOFFICIAL — GRS wins the Banggi seat. In 2020, Warisan won the seat.
- PH’s Yamani Hafez Musa takes an early lead in Sindumin. In 2020, Warisan won the seat.
- GRS’s Rubin Balang leads in the battle for Kemabong against PH’s Noorita Sual with 446 votes. Noorita is close behind with 434 votes. In 2020, Rubin won this seat as an independent candidate.