Living the nightmare: homeless man outside bank tells his story

Tony Lian with Safiudeen Pakkeer Mohamed at a homeless shelter after Safiudeen was seen being humiliated outside a bank branch.

KUALA LUMPUR : When Safiudeen Pakkeer Mohamed boarded a plane from Tamil Nadu to Malaysia last year to seek a living, he thought it would be the start to a better life. He could hardly imagine he would make the news by being humiliated for sleeping outside a bank in Kuala Lumpur.

All he had sought was a life that would enable him to feed his wife and two sons, aged 11 and 8, and lift his family out of poverty.

Instead, the 39-year-old ended up sleeping on the five-foot-way, going hungry and finally being humiliated in front of a bank branch, by being kicked and splashed with water.

Safiudeen Pakkeer Mohamed said his passport is being held by his employer.

“If they would have only told me to leave, I would have gone quietly. I was very weak, hungry, stressed, and depressed,” Safiudeen told FMT, breaking down in tears while he related his story.

A video clip on the incident brought good samaritan Tony Lian to his rescue, and Safiudeen was taken to a shelter run by Lian.

Safiudeen said he arrived in Malaysia in March last year for a job with a restaurant in Sri Gombak in Kuala Lumpur, where he earned a modest wage as a cook.

But his employer withheld his passport and his wages, sometimes for months, Safiudeen said. He wanted to quit but they would not let him go. They said they still wanted him. Unable to take it any more, he stopped going to work six months ago.

Safiudeen said he had paid RM3,500 for a work permit and RM1,200 for healthcare to his employer but soon after he started work, his pay was withheld, sometimes for months; he was unable to send home money to his family.

His wife refused to believe his tragic circumstances when he stopped sending money. “She even thought I had taken on another wife,” he said.

To compound matters, Safiudeen said he could not quit and seek another job as his documents were held by his employer. “When I arrived at KLIA, the restaurant boss took my passport and I never saw it again,” said Safiudeen.

In March this year, his wages were reduced after the employer deducted his salary, once up to RM1,800, on grounds of renewing his work permit; there was no proof the permit had been renewed, Safiudeen said.

He was also told that he would have to pay for the RM3,000 airfare if he wanted to return to India, but he did not have the means.

After he stopped going to work, he had nowhere to go and was forced to seek shelter from friends, until they eventually closed their doors to him, leaving him with a cold, hard alternative – to sleep on the five-foot-way.

“I had no food, no roof over my head. Some told me that since I still had hands and legs, I therefore could find work. But without a passport, no one wanted to hire me.”

Fast forward a few months, Safiudeen came across a restaurant, near an AmBank branch in Taman Maluri, Cheras, whose employees were kind enough to feed him. For the next couple of days, he decided to sleep outside the bank, until he was splashed with water and kicked – an incident which was caught on camera.

Tony Lian, who runs two small shelters for the homeless and who came to Safiudeen’s rescue, said businesses must remember that humanity, not profit, defines a country’s character.

He called for compassion when dealing with the homeless.

“When you see a homeless person outside your premises, for God’s sake don’t do what was done to him,” Lian said, adding that there were NGOs these businesses could contact to help such cases.

Lian, who is known as “Uncle Tony”, said he will ask Safiudeen’s employer to return his passport and other documents; he would also raise funds to pay off the debt owed by Safiudeen.

Despite what he has endured, Safiudeen is neither bitter nor angry. “I want my passport. I just want to work,” he says, breaking into tears once more.