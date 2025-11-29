Loke takes full responsibility after DAP wiped out in Sabah polls

DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook, conceding defeat in Sabah, said the party will review its weaknesses.

PETALING JAYA : DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook said tonight he will take full responsibility after the party was wiped out at the Sabah polls.

“We accept and respect the result. As the party’s secretary-general I take full responsibility for our failure to win a single seat in the polls,” Loke said in a statement.

DAP had contested in eight seats – Likas, Luyang, Tanjung Aru, Kapayan, Kemabong, Elopura, Tanjong Papat and Sri Tanjong – but lost a majority of seats to Warisan.

Loke said the party’s leadership will heed the lessons learnt from the party’s performance today and review its weaknesses in order to win back support at the next election.

He said the party still has two MPs in Sabah – Chan Foong Hin (Kota Kinabalu) and Vivian Wong (Sandakan) – and they would step up their efforts.

Chan and Wong contested the Tanjung Aru and Elopura seat respectively.

In the 2020 election, DAP won six seats when it contested under the Warisan banner. The six seats were Likas, Kapayan, Elopura, Luyang, Tanjong Papat and Sri Tanjong.