Metal detectors alone won’t stop school violence, says education activist

Metal detectors only address the ‘end-point’ of the bullying problem, says one activist, but may be necessary for protection and as a deterrent, says an academic. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A leading education reform advocate has raised doubts over whether installing metal detectors in schools is the most effective measure to curb on‑campus violence.

Parent Action Group for Education Malaysia (PAGE) chairman Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim said that while metal detectors can serve as a deterrent, they may be more suitable for schools with a history of serious incidents.

Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim.

“Safety measures must be based on data, risk assessments and school-specific contexts, rather than being applied as a universal mandate,” she told FMT.

Azimah said metal detectors only tackle the “end-point” of the issue, adding that violence in schools “does not begin at the school gate”.

“It begins with unresolved bullying, emotional distress, poor impulse control and the lack of early intervention,” she said, adding that counselling services, supervision and reporting systems must be strengthened to achieve meaningful improvements in safety.

Noor Azimah was responding to reports that the Johor government is considering installing metal-detectors at all schools in the state, with discussions set to continue next year.

According to a Bernama report, Johor education and information committee chairman Aznan Tamin said metal detectors were already in use at all 372 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examination centres to ensure the integrity and safety of the exam process.

Academician P Gopala Krishnan expressed support for its introduction at all schools nationwide, calling them “a necessity to protect every child and educator”.

P Gopala Krishnan.

“Though some experts caution that mental-health interventions should accompany these efforts, the immediate value of detecting knives is indisputable in keeping students safe,” he said.

Gopala said the devices do more than detect weapons — they also deter. When students know that weapons cannot bypass security, the incentive to bring sharp objects disappears, he said.

He said that after last month’s fatal stabbing of a 16‑year‑old student by her junior at a Bandar Utama school, several schools in the area began using handheld metal‑detector wands, with teachers screening students at the gate.

Gopala said parents, educators and especially students would feel reassured knowing that proper safeguards are in place.

“Safety must come before convenience or cost. Every child deserves an environment where they can learn without fear.

“Metal detectors are a simple, effective and non-negotiable shield. Anything less is an invitation to tragedy,” he said.