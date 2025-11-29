Rain, cold weather fail to dampen spirit of voters in Sabah

Stroke patient Siti Aminah Hashim, 71, arrived in a wheelchair assisted by Election Commission personnel.

TUARAN : Light showers and cold temperatures in Sabah’s west coast this morning failed to dampen the spirits of some Sabahans as they came out early to cast their ballots at the 17th state election.

At the SK Serusup polling centre here, voters queued up as early as 7am, half an hour before the school gates opened.

Among them was stroke patient Siti Aminah Hashim, 71, who arrived in a wheelchair assisted by Election Commission personnel.

Siti Aminah, who is partially paralysed, said her condition did not deter her from exercising her right as a voter in Sulaman, where Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Hajiji Noor is seeking a ninth term as the assemblyman.

“I want to fulfil my responsibility while I still can. I’m not sure if I’ll get another chance after this,” she told FMT after casting her vote.

Perikatan Nasional’s Siti Aminah Ele was the first candidate to arrive at the centre, casting her ballot at 8.45am.

Hajiji was expected to vote at SK Serusup at 11am.

Barisan Nasional candidate Dr Shahnon Rizal Thaijudin voted at SM St John Tuaran at 8.54am, and Warisan’s Mokhtar Hussin cast his ballot at SK Bolong at 8.45am.

Hajiji is in a five-way contest to defend his seat.

In Putatan, early morning showers did not deter voters at SMK Putatan, who had lined up from 7am, with some in raincoats and others armed with umbrellas.

As of 10am, the EC reported a voter turnout of 21.05%.

The total turnout for the state polls in September 2020 was 66.61%.

The polling centres will close in stages, with the last at 5pm. Early results are expected by 9pm, but the final results are only expected by midnight, weather permitting.