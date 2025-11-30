1 Malaysian confirmed missing following landslide in West Sumatra

The landslide incident occured in Padang Panjang, West Sumatra, Indonesia, last Thursday. (EPA Images pic)

PUTRAJAYA : The foreign ministry has confirmed that a Malaysian citizen, 30-year-old Asrul Nizam Apridwson, has gone missing and is believed to have been affected by the landslide incident in Padang Panjang, West Sumatra, Indonesia, on Nov 27.

In a statement, it said the consulate-general of Malaysia in Medan would continue liaising with Indonesia’s national search and rescue agency, the West Sumatra regional disaster management agency, and local police in Padang Panjang to obtain the latest information on the search and rescue operations.

It also advised Malaysians in West Sumatra to follow all instructions issued by local authorities and avoid areas prone to landslides and flooding, particularly the Padang–Bukittinggi route in the Lembah Anai area, which remains closed.

“Malaysians currently in the affected areas are urged to register their presence with the consulate-general to facilitate timely assistance and communication,” the statement said.

The consulate-general of Malaysia in Medan can be contacted via the 24-hour hotline at +62 823-6164-6046 or by email at [email protected].