Malaysian gets 12 years’ jail, 15 strokes for posing as ‘sugar daddy’

A court in Singapore had convicted GN Rajwant Singh on four charges of cheating for sex and extortion in November. (Pexels pic)

PETALING JAYA : A court in Singapore has sentenced a 38-year-old Malaysian man to 12 years’ jail and 15 strokes of the cane for posing as a Caucasian “sugar daddy” online and coercing women into sex.

The accused, GN Rajwant Singh, was convicted on four charges of cheating for sex and extortion in November.

The Straits Times reported that based on court documents, Rajwant had coerced three women into having sex with him while he took on different personas.

Rajwant, who had claimed trial, was said to have lured Singaporean women to Malaysia to trick them into committing sexual acts with him.

He would pose as a Caucasian man named Mike on dating platforms, pretending to be successful and “living on a yacht”, while offering victims money in exchange for sex and their companionship.

Victims were then pressured into sending lewd pictures or videos of themselves before Rajwant invited them to come to Penang.

Upon their arrival in Malaysia, he would pretend to be a driver for “Mike” and try to befriend them by claiming he was also being threatened by “Mike”.

This is said to have enabled him to determine whether to threaten the victim or appeal to them for money on compassionate grounds.

He had also threatened to spread lewd videos of some of the victims if they did not transfer money to him or gratify him in other ways.

Rajwant extorted over S$183,000 (over RM576,000) from one of the victims to force her to have sex with him and to prevent him from spreading the lewd videos.

He was charged with committing the offences between 2018 and 2020, when he was unemployed and living with his wife and children in Malaysia.

In a separate case, he was sentenced to imprisonment for four-and-a-half years in 2025 and ordered to pay S$7,000 (RM22,069) in compensation after pleading guilty to cheating offences involving a woman.