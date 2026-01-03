Scam websites misuse police, MyBayar PDRM names

Scammers are creating fake websites on which people are asked to provide their personal information and banking details to pay for toll arrears and traffic fines. (PDRM pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have warned the public about scam websites that use their name and the MyBayar PDRM platform to collect toll arrears and traffic fines.

The police’s traffic investigation and enforcement department said scammers are sending victims links to a website that resembles the police website.

Once on the site, users are instructed to click a “Pay Now” button and enter personal details and banking information.

“Both the police and the road transport department (JPJ) have never sent payment notices through random links or on WhatsApp.

“Do not click on these links or share your banking details,” said the department in a statement today.

The department asked members of the public who encounter such scam attempts to report them to the police or the commercial crime investigation department’s Scam Response Centre at 03-26101559 / 03-26101599.