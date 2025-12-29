Another M’sian man linked to Cambodia-based scam syndicate nabbed

The suspect was said to have been arrested while entering Singapore at the Woodlands Checkpoint yesterday. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A Malaysian man linked to a Cambodia-based scam syndicate targeting victims in Singapore was arrested while entering the republic at Woodlands Checkpoint yesterday.

CNA reported that the suspect, Goh Eugene, will be charged in court on Tuesday with one count of facilitating the commission of a serious offence, in furtherance of the illegal purpose of a locally linked organised criminal group.

Goh, 24, is believed to be a member of an organised criminal group based in Phnom Penh and was allegedly involved in government official impersonation scams targeting Singapore victims.

If convicted, he may face up to five years’ jail, a fine of up to S$100,000, or both.

According to Singapore police, the organised criminal group is believed to be behind at least 438 reported government official impersonation scam cases involving losses of at least S$41 million.

Police also said the group’s operations were disrupted during a joint operation by the police force from both Singapore and Cambodia on Sept 9.

The Singapore police had previously issued prohibition of disposal orders and seized assets linked to the group.

A total of 30 suspects, comprising 24 Singaporeans and six Malaysians, remain at large.

The six Malaysians are Tang Soon Fai, Kang Liang Yee, Tang Soon Wah, Hoe Ming Wei, Pang Han Ee and Yip Chee Hoe.

Last month, Bernama reported that a Malaysian man named Bernard Goh, alleged to have helped run a Cambodia-based scam syndicate targeting victims in Singapore, was charged in a court in the republic.

Bernard was detained in Phnom Penh by Cambodian police before being deported to Malaysia.