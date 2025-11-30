Aliakbar is our ‘firstborn child’ in Sabah, says PAS chief

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang thanked party officials and election teams for their effforts to secure victory for Aliakbar Gulasan.

PETALING JAYA : PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang has called Aliakbar Gulasan his party’s “firstborn child” in Sabah, after the latter became the first PAS man to win an elected state assembly seat in Sabah on Saturday.

He said Aliakbar’s victory in Karambunai was a new milestone for PAS.

He thanked the party’s election teams, which included volunteers from other states for their “tireless aid, sacrifice and unity”.

Aliakbar won Karambunai in an 11-cornered contest on Saturday, defeating candidates from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, Warisan, Barisan Nasional and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku, and giving his party a historic breakthrough in East Malaysia.

He previously made history in 2020 when he became the first PAS member of the Sabah state assembly, when he was nominated as an assemblyman by the state government.