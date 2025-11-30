PM’s greenlight needed for URA bill second reading, says minister

Housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming said his ministry is ready to proceed with the second reading of the bill.

KUALA LUMPUR : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will decide when the second reading of the Urban Renewal Bill will take place in the Dewan Rakyat, says housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming.

Nga said his ministry was ready to proceed with the second reading of the bill that was postponed before, but Anwar will decide what government matters will be brought up in the final week of the Dewan Rakyat meeting.

“It depends on the prime minister, given the packed schedule for the coming week’s Dewan Rakyat proceedings,” he told reporters after attending a dialogue on the proposed Urban Renewal Act at the MPAJ Convention Centre here today.

The Dewan Rakyat will convene for the final four days in the coming week before the meeting adjourns.

Earlier, in his speech, Nga said his ministry has conducted 126 engagements on the Urban Renewal Bill since drafting began in early 2024, involving more than 6,500 residents’ representatives, NGOs and academics.

The bill aims to redevelop old, dilapidated housing areas to ensure the well-being of residents and sustainable urban development.

It outlines three types of projects – redevelopment involving tearing down and rebuilding housing projects; regeneration involving repairs or upgrades to dilapidated or abandoned buildings; and revitalisation pertaining to upgrading or improving an area without demolition.

Resistance to the bill from both the opposition and some in the government bloc, including Barisan Nasional and seven PKR MPs, prevented the bill from being passed during the last Dewan Rakyat meeting in August.