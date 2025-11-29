Upko’s 3 reps ‘firmly behind’ Hajiji as chief minister

Ewon Benedick, Wilfred Madius Tangau and Donald Peter Mojuntin won in Kadamaian, Tamparuli and Moyog respectively.

PETALING JAYA : Upko leaders Ewon Benedick, Wilfred Madius Tangau and Donald Peter Mojuntin, who won in Kadamaian, Tamparuli and Moyog tonight, have stated their unequivocal support for Gabungan Rakyat Sabah chairman Hajiji Noor as chief minister.

A source tonight informed FMT that the three are already at Istana Seri Kinabalu, and are “firmly behind” Hajiji, who retained his seat of Sulaman with a majority of nearly 9,000 votes.

Ewon defended his seat of Kadamaian tonight, having last won the seat in 2020. In Tamparuli, Wilfred defeated Johan Jahid, the son of Jahid Jahim, who last won the seat for Parti Bersatu Sabah. Donald defeated Warisan vice-president Terrence Siambun to win Moyog, which was last held by Darell Leiking.

Sabah is set for a hung legislative assembly, with no single party attaining a simple majority to form the new state government.

Unofficial results show GRS set to win 29 seats, several short of the 37 needed for a simple majority, while Warisan is poised to win 21 seats.

Negotiations to form a new state government are actively taking place at several locations in the city tonight, including Avangio Hotel in Kota Kinabalu and the chief minister’s official residence.

The election was largely seen as a race between GRS led by Hajiji, and Warisan led by Shafie Apdal, his predecessor as chief minister.