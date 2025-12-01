9 workers suffer breathing difficulties after inhaling toxic gas in Kerteh

Firefighters evacuating the workers affected by toxic gas, believed to be ammonia, while cleaning a tank at an animal feed factory at Kerteh Biopolymer Park. (JBPM pic)

CHUKAI : Nine workers experienced breathing difficulties after inhaling toxic gas during maintenance work at an animal feed processing factory at Kerteh Biopolymer Park, near here, yesterday.

Terengganu fire and rescue department Zone 2 chief Rohaya Jamil said 18 firefighters, including members of the hazardous materials (Hazmat) special team, were sent to the scene after an emergency call at about 6.50pm.

“An initial investigation found that the incident occurred while the workers, aged between 23 and their 40s, were cleaning a tank at the factory,” she said.

“They suddenly experienced breathing difficulties after inhaling toxic gas, believed to be ammonia.”

The victims were taken by their colleagues to the Paka health clinic for treatment.

Six of them were referred to Dungun Hospital, while the remaining three were allowed to go home.