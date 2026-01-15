3 dead in Banting factory blaze

A 69-man team comprising fire and rescue personnel from Banting, KLIA, Dengkil, Cyberjaya, Bangi, Petaling Jaya, Presint 7 Putrajaya, and Nilai worked to put out the fire. (Fire and rescue department pic)

PETALING JAYA : Three people died in a massive fire at four factories in an industrial area in Kampung Olak Lempit Banting, Selangor, last night.

The Selangor fire and rescue department said it was alerted to the fire at 10.03pm and mobilised a 69-man team to the scene, comprising personnel from the Banting, KLIA, Dengkil, Cyberjaya, Bangi, Petaling Jaya, Presint 7 Putrajaya, and Nilai fire stations.

The blaze was brought under control at 1.11am, with firefighters later finding three charred bodies at the scene.

The department said two factories were completely burnt down while the other two suffered damage of 5% and 1% respectively.