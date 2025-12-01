Albert Tei’s wife threatens judicial review against MACC

Lee Pei Rie’s demands were contained in a letter issued after MACC raided Albert Tei’s home last Friday.

PETALING JAYA : The wife of controversial businessman Albert Tei has threatened to file for judicial review against the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) if the agency does not meet a number of demands within the next three days.

Lee Pei Rie, through lawyers Rajesh Nagarajan and Sachpreetraj Singh Sohanpal, asked MACC to clarify whether she is a suspect or witness, or if she herself is under investigation.

She also asked MACC to issue a full and signed inventory of the items confiscated from her home and the officers involved in the seizure.

She said MACC must immediately return the items that it does not need for its probe.

If the agency failed to comply, she said she would file for judicial review in the High Court seeking orders for it to issue a seizure list, as well as the mandatory return of unlawfully detained property and declarations of illegality and procedural non-compliance.

She said she would also file complaints with the MACC complaints committee and Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission of procedural breaches and alleged officer misconduct.

Lee said she would also take further civil or criminal steps to protect her rights and safety.

Her demands were contained in a letter which Rajesh and Sachpreetraj issued to MACC on Nov 30, after the agency raided Tei’s home in Puchong on Friday morning.