All parties in state govt must ensure Sabahans’ aspirations are met, says Armizan

GRS deputy secretary-general Armizan Mohd Ali said the people’s mandate is for a government capable of delivering meaningful and valuable change.

PETALING JAYA : Gabungan Rakyat Sabah deputy secretary-general Armizan Mohd Ali has reminded assemblymen who have joined the new Sabah state government that their foremost responsibility is to fulfil the aspirations of the people, regardless of their political backgrounds.

Armizan said once the assemblymen are part of the state administration, their focus must be on delivering effective governance for all Sabahans and safeguarding the state’s rights and interests.

“Even though no single coalition obtained a simple majority to form the government, the people’s mandate was for a government capable of delivering meaningful and valuable change,” he said in a statement.

“Regardless of which party the elected assemblymen come from, once they become part of the state government, they must ensure that the aspirations of Sabahans are fulfilled promptly through a stable, inclusive and integrity-driven administration.”

GRS secured 29 seats in last Saturday’s election and later gained the support of three Upko assemblymen, one from Pakatan Harapan, and five independents, making it a total of 38 seats, for a simple majority

It is also understood that Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat, which holds one seat in the Paginatan constituency, also declared its support for the GRS government.

A few hours after chief minister Hajiji Noor was sworn in early Sunday morning, Barisan Nasional and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), holding six and two seats, respectively, also declared their support for his administration.

This afternoon, Hajiji announced a 10-member state Cabinet, comprising representatives from GRS, Upko, PH and BN.