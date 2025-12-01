BN did not chase for post in Sabah Cabinet, says youth wing leader

BN Youth communications director Neow Choo Seong, seen here with BN and Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh, said BN will not hide behind any coalition even if it is in the opposition. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Barisan Nasional did not beg for inclusion in the Sabah Cabinet, says BN Youth communications director Neow Choo Seong.

He said it was wrong to assume BN was desperate for ministerial posts, as “posts that do not benefit the public have no value”.

“Politics is not a platform for personal interests. Politics is a duty that must be fulfilled for the people’s sake.

“BN does not appeal to be accepted by any party, nor does it depend on the goodwill of others. BN has dignity and principles,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Neow’s remarks come after BN’s Jafry Ariffin, one of the coalition’s six candidates who won in the Sabah polls on Saturday, was appointed as state tourism, culture and environment minister.

Jafry was sworn in at Istana Seri Kinabalu this afternoon as BN’s sole representative in the state Cabinet, in addition to Pakatan Harapan’s Jamawi Jaafar and Upko’s Ewon Benedick in a lineup that otherwise comprises Gabungan Rakyat Sabah representatives.

Neow was responding to Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah’s youth wing, which had accused BN of demanding to be in the state government despite the election results signalling Sabahans’ rejection of BN.

BN had put up its worst electoral performance in Sabah in decades on Saturday, winning just six of the 45 seats it contested.

Before news of Jafry’s appointment, BN and Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh had said Sabah BN should remain in the state’s opposition with Warisan and Perikatan Nasional.

He said BN should accept its losses with grace and fix its weaknesses to regain the people’s confidence.

Neow seemed to also agree with Akmal’s comments, saying even if BN was in the opposition, it would not hide behind any coalition, but would “courageously and consistently champion the people’s interests”.

“It is better for BN to be a firm member of the opposition than to be in a government where it only follows orders. BN must choose the harder, but more dignified path: to rise up with the people instead of depending on power.

“We must prove to the people that BN remains steadfast in its principles to defend the people, uphold integrity, and be a voice that cannot be bought or threatened,” he said.