Cabinet approves 10-year PM term limit

Law and institutional reforms minister Azalina Othman Said said the Cabinet’s decision yesterday will boost public confidence in the country’s leadership. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Cabinet has agreed to limiting the prime minister’s term to 10 years in a move aimed at preventing excessive concentration of power and reinforcing the country’s democratic system.

Law and institutional reforms minister Azalina Othman Said said the 10-year limit would also boost public confidence in the country’s leadership institutions and is in line with mature democratic practices internationally.

“The decision was reached at yesterday’s Cabinet meeting after thorough consideration of policy inputs, public feedback, and recommendations gathered through holistic engagement sessions involving multiple stakeholders.

Azalina said the government will table several related amendments to the Federal Constitution during the current Dewan Rakyat session to formalise the 10-year term limit.

She said the announcement forms part of the government’s ongoing institutional reform agenda which is aimed at enhancing transparency and governance in line with democratic principles.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim previously announced that the government would table a bill to limit the prime minister’s tenure to no more than 10 years, or two full terms.

In early 2025, Anwar expressed support for DAP’s call to amend the Federal Constitution to limit the prime minister’s tenure to 10 years or two terms.

However, he said it was important to secure the support of all parties.