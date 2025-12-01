Deputy speaker says ‘collecting evidence’ of MPs’ misconduct

Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Ramli Nor said he could have MPs suspended for 10 days if he was unhappy with their conduct.

PETALING JAYA : Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Ramli Nor today warned MPs that he was collecting “evidence” of their misconduct in the lower house after a brief commotion involving two MPs from DAP and another from Bersatu.

The uproar began when Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (PN-Tanah Merah) recited a “pantun” mocking DAP’s performance at the Sabah election last weekend.

DAP was wiped out in the Nov 29 polls, losing all eight seats it contested.

Ikmal’s jab prompted Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) to respond by pointing out that Bersatu had lost all 33 seats it contested, as well as its candidates’ deposits.

RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) also chastised Ikmal, who said it was merely a “pantun”.

At this point, Ramli cut in, saying: “I allow YBs to speak because I want to raise a charge” – a reference to the standing orders.

“If I am chairing and I let this chaos continue, it means I am collecting evidence against you. This is a warning,” he added.

He said he could have MPs suspended for 10 days if he was unhappy with their conduct, or refer them to the rights and privileges committee.

He also said he was “very serious” about maintaining discipline in the Dewan Rakyat, and reminded MPs they could only speak if he gave them permission to do so.