Jawi records statements from men arrested at Chow Kit ‘health club’

The group of men arrested in the raid on the health club at Chow Kit on Friday were summoned to the Jawi enforcement division’s office to record their statements. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The federal territories Islamic religious department (Jawi) today recorded statements from a group of men caught for suspected involvement in sexual activities at a “health club” in Chow Kit last Friday.

Religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar said the men were summoned to the Jawi enforcement division’s office to record their statements.

“Jawi has completed its investigation into the suspected individuals under Section 25, Section 29 and Section 47 of the Federal Territories Syariah Criminal Offences Act 1997,” Bernama reported him as saying today.

Section 25 pertains to sodomy, Section 29 to indecent acts in public places, and Section 47 to attempted commission of offence.

Na’im said the men gave their full cooperation.

“Statements from witnesses will be recorded in the near future to gather further information and evidence to support the investigation,” he said.

He urged all parties not to downplay issues of moral decay, warning that if left unchecked, such behaviour could erode the identity of future generations and damage the nation’s dignity.

It was reported that 17 civil servants were among 208 individuals arrested in the raid, which also included professionals, students and foreign tourists.