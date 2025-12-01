Parked sports cars inspire RM20.17mil jackpot win

The 61-year-old jackpot winner said he had been a Toto fan for almost 30 years. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A 61-year-old from Melaka won RM20.17 million in the Toto 4D Jackpot thanks to a pair of blue sports cars parked side by side at a shopping mall.

The former oil palm estate supervisor said he decided to buy the winning numbers for RM2 after spotting the cars.

“I decided to try my luck to bet on their car registration numbers, and that was how I became a multi-millionaire,” he said in a statement issued by STM Lottery Sdn Bhd.

The man, who had been a Toto fan for almost 30 years, said he had dreamt of winning big but “never thought it could be this big”.

He said he would invest his winnings to “multiply his fortune”.

Another individual from Sarawak also took home RM146,689 from the total jackpot.