PM to announce Tengku Zafrul’s new role on Wednesday

Outgoing investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz was made a senator in December 2020. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today said that he would announce the new role of outgoing investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz on Wednesday.

Speaking at the launch of Perodua’s first electric vehicle here, he said Tengku Zafrul still had “responsibilities” to fulfil.

“He cannot just let it go. His last day is Dec 2, and he will continue working (after that).

“I will announce (his new role) on Dec 3,” Anwar said.

On the potential of a Cabinet reshuffle, Anwar said several vacancies needed to be filled.

“But I don’t think a huge reshuffle is needed. I am thinking about it, about the steps I need to take,” he said when met by reporters later.

On Friday, government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil said that Tengku Zafrul would continue to play a role in the government once his two-term senatorship ends.

Last month, Tengku Zafrul offered to assist his successor upon the expiration of his senatorship, saying he had informed Anwar of his availability to help and was awaiting a decision on the ministry’s future leadership.

Tengku Zafrul’s senatorship began in December 2020 and was renewed last year.

He cannot remain in the Cabinet unless he is elected as an MP in a future election.

To date, three MPs have resigned as ministers.

In May, PKR’s Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad resigned as economy minister and natural resources and environmental sustainability minister following their defeat at the party polls.

And in early November, Upko president Ewon Benedick resigned as entrepreneur development and cooperatives minister in view of the stance taken by the Attorney-General’s Chambers on Sabah’s entitlement to 40% of federal revenue derived from the state.