Sabahans in favour of stable and balanced leadership, says analyst

GRS chairman Hajiji Noor at an election campaign event last week. An analyst says Hajiji’s handling of political challenges earned voter confidence. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Sabah’s election results on Nov 29 showed that voters chose stability, with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s (GRS) stance of simultaneously cooperating with Putrajaya while defending state interests also working in its favour, says a political analyst.

Hisommudin Bakar.

Ilham Centre CEO Hisommudin Bakar said the moderate tone, calm leadership, focus on stability and propensity for win-win solutions taken by GRS appealed to Sabahans tired of political upheaval.

He said chief minister Hajiji Noor’s quiet but steady handling of political challenges since 2020 also helped the coalition earn voter confidence.

“Hajiji’s leadership was tested when some tried to topple his government, but he remained calm and saw his term through.

“That composure earned voters’ respect. His non-aggressive style helped GRS gain acceptance as the winning coalition in this election,” Hisommudin said.

Biggest challenge

P Sivamurugan of Universiti Sains Malaysia said the win proved GRS had evolved into a credible and dependable force, but that the coalition must guard against complacency.

P Sivamurugan.

Sivamurugan said its biggest challenge would be in managing competing demands among its six component parties, each seeking political representation and resources.

“GRS must balance expectations through a structured and transparent formula,” he said, adding that a strong conflict resolution mechanism would determine whether it became a disciplined coalition or one strained by rivalry.

The coalition won 29 seats in the Sabah election. Hajiji was sworn in on Nov 30 after receiving the backing of three assemblymen from Upko, one from Pakatan Harapan, and five independent candidates – enough support for a simple majority to form the state government.

GRS consists of Sabah-based parties: Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah, Parti Bersatu Sabah, Parti Cinta Sabah, United Sabah National Organisation, Liberal Democratic Party and Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah.