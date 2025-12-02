4 indies among 17 Sabah reps made assistant ministers

(From left) Fairuz Renddan, Rina Jainal, Maijol Mahap and Jordan Jude Ellron were among the five independent assemblymen who were elected on Saturday.

PETALING JAYA : Seventeen assemblymen have been appointed as assistant ministers under Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor’s new state government, including four independent assemblymen.

The chief minister’s department said the four independent assemblymen were Fairuz Renddan (Pintasan), Rina Jainal (Kukusan), Maijol Mahap (Bandau) and Jordan Jude Ellron (Tulid).

It also confirmed that Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku’s (STAR) Bingkor assemblyman Ishak Ayub had been appointed and sworn in as an assistant minister today.

STAR president Jeffrey Kitingan nonetheless insisted that the party as a whole remained in the opposition though he said Ishak was free to accept the position.

The other 12 who were appointed assistant ministers were from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), including Joniston Bangkuai (Kiulu), Ruddy Awah (Pitas), Isnin Aliasnih (Klias), Samad Jamri (Labuk), Limus Jury (Kuala Penyu) and Ruslan Muharam (Lumadan).

The rest are Hendrus Anding (Tandek), Jonnybone J Kurum (Telupid), Juil Nuatim (Limbahau), Ben Chong (Tanjong Kapor), Dr Andi Shamsureezal Sainal (Tanjung Batu) and Ceasar Mandela Malakun, who was among the six people appointed as nominated assemblymen.

The other five nominated assemblymen include former Sabah Law Society president Roger Chin, Kota Kinabalu PKR chief Grace Lee and Liberal Democratic Party secretary-general Chin Shu Ying.

This means that three of the nominated assemblymen are from the Chinese community.

The remaining two are Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah secretary-general Razali Razi and Hajiji’s former political secretary Abdul Kassim Razali.

The new assistant ministers and nominated assemblymen took their oath of office before Sabah governor Musa Aman at Istana Seri Kinabalu today.