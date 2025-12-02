Dr M files report over US trade deal, claims concerns over Bumiputera rights

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad doubled down today on his claims that the trade deal with the US is unconstitutional and threatens the nation’s sovereignty.

PUTRAJAYA : Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad lodged a police report today over the government’s Reciprocal Trade Agreement (ART) with the US, doubling down on his claims that the deal is Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad lodged a police report today over the government’s Reciprocal Trade Agreement (ART) with the US, doubling down on his claims that the deal is unconstitutional and threatens Malaysia’s sovereignty as well as Bumiputera privileges

He claimed Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim “had no right” to sign the agreement, insisting that “one person cannot represent the federation”.

He also said the prime minister’s actions undermined Malaysia’s sovereignty and could be seen as an act of betrayal, claiming that the agreement “effectively hands over the country’s powers to the US”.

He said any such agreement must go through several constitutional channels, including the Dewan Rakyat and the Conference of Rulers.

“But in this case, he did not do that. So, he has committed an offence,” he told reporters outside the Putrajaya police headquarters here.

Mahathir also claimed that the agreement, which he said runs to more than 400 pages, contained “many damaging parts” suggesting that Malaysia’s powers had been handed over to the US.

He raised further concerns about Bumiputera interests, alleging that the conditions in the agreement prevent Malaysia from applying Bumiputera privileges to trade involving American goods or companies.

Mahathir made similar claims on Wednesday, but outgoing investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz insisted that Bumiputera rights remained a “red line” throughout the negotiations.

Tengku Zafrul also rejected suggestions that the ART undermined national sovereignty, saying both the Malaysian and American governments were committed to upholding sovereignty, economic prosperity and resilient supply chains through the agreement.

On Saturday, the minister again rejected Mahathir’s claim that Bumiputera rights would be trampled under the ART.

Tengku Zafrul said Bumiputera rights were protected under Malaysia’s right to pursue “public service obligations” as stated in the agreement, and that Putrajaya was allowed to aid state-owned enterprises in doing so.

Mahathir earlier highlighted a clause in the agreement which he claimed would require Malaysia to ensure that its state-owned enterprises act in accordance with commercial considerations and refrain from discriminating against US goods or services.

“This means that Bumiputera rights will no longer exist,” he said.

Today, he claimed that 139 police reports had been lodged against the ART so far, calling it a matter of national interest.