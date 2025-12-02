Govt to review laws on ‘deviant activities’ after Chow Kit raid

It was reported that 17 civil servants were among the 208 people arrested in a raid on a health club in Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur, on Friday night. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The government will review existing laws on enforcement action for deviant activities following the arrest of 208 people in a raid on a Chow Kit health club suspected of hosting immoral activities.

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the review followed intelligence gathering and joint operations by the police and other agencies involved in the raid last Friday.

“Feedback from the internal security division and police suggests it’s time to revisit certain provisions related to addressing such cases,” he told reporters after attending the closing ceremony of the Independent Police Conduct Commission symposium here.

The raid was led by the KL strike force team, in collaboration with the federal territories Islamic religious department (Jawi) and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

It resulted in the detention of 208 people aged between 19 and 60, including 17 civil servants, along with 24 foreigners. Police also seized condoms and other items.

In response to privacy concerns raised by critics of the raid, Saifuddin said privacy did not apply in the context of enforcement action on business premises with hundreds of visitors.

“Privacy applies when you’re alone at home. But this was a business premises with 202 people. What privacy are we talking about? The police must balance protecting civil rights with their enforcement duties to curb immoral activities,” he said.