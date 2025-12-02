King calls on graduates to be builders of civilisation

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim said that throughout Islamic history, knowledge has guided people from ignorance to enlightenment.

KUALA LUMPUR : Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim today called on graduates to use their knowledge to serve society and become future leaders and builders of civilisation.

He said that knowledge gained at university should not be used solely for personal advancement but also for the welfare of all.

He added that throughout Islamic history, knowledge had guided people from ignorance to enlightenment.

“The nation places its hope in graduates to become young leaders who are not only excellent in their respective fields but also possess integrity and are dedicated to serving the country.

“Use your knowledge wisely and become young leaders who are valuable to the nation.

“Graduates must never betray the hopes their parents have placed in them or act in ways that undermine the nation’s identity,” he said at the National Defence University’s 15th convocation ceremony at the Putra World Trade Centre here.

At the ceremony, a total of 783 graduates received bachelor’s degrees, 78 received master’s and doctoral degrees, and 149 received diplomas.

Sultan Ibrahim also said that the strength of a nation lay in its young graduates, describing them as a key indicator of the country’s future success or failure.

“Saidina Ali Abi Talib (the fourth Rashidun caliph) once said: ‘If you want to see the future of a nation, look at its youth today’.

“Therefore, graduates must not be careless in navigating the currents of modernity or involve themselves in immoral activities,” he added.