Judiciary to set up special High Court for corruption cases

The establishment of a special High Court to hear corruption cases will begin at the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

PETALING JAYA : The office of the chief registrar of the Federal Court has announced the establishment of a special High Court to hear corruption cases as well as appeals from special sessions courts.

The office said the decision followed a meeting between Chief Judge of Malaya Hashim Hamzah and Chief Justice Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh.

“As a first step, this initiative will commence at the Kuala Lumpur High Court,” it said in a statement.

It said that to date, 14 special sessions courts had been established nationwide to hear corruption cases, with the target of disposing of cases within a year of the date of filing.

The initiative was in response to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim who, in opening Parliament’s 2026 session yesterday, called on the government to appoint experienced judges and set up a special court pathway to ensure that corruption cases are quickly heard and resolved.

He said corruption must be fought on a massive and uncompromising scale, warning that the problem had spread across multiple institutions and levels of authority.

The king also called on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to conduct investigations swiftly, firmly and thoroughly.