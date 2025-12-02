Deputy minister’s officer ordered to resign

Deputy higher education minister Mustapha Sakmud said an internal investigation has been launched to decide on disciplinary action against the officer.

PETALING JAYA : An administrative and diplomatic officer serving in the office of the deputy higher education minister, who was reportedly arrested by police, has been ordered to resign immediately.

Mustapha Sakmud said he was aware of his officer’s arrest, which was reported in the media, and that the ministry’s integrity unit had launched an internal investigation to determine disciplinary action in line with civil service regulations.

He urged the public not to speculate in ways that could undermine the investigation.

“The ministry emphasises that no one is above the law and governance. Any further action will be decided based on the findings of the integrity unit and in cooperation with the authorities,” Mustapha said in a statement late last night.

While he did not specify the case in which the officer was arrested, the media recently reported that 208 individuals were detained at a two-storey gym and sauna in Chow Kit, which authorities said had become a hotspot for immoral conduct.

Among those arrested were 17 civil servants, including doctors, teachers, a deputy public prosecutor, and an administrative diplomatic officer.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Azani Omar said the premises had allegedly been operating daily for the past eight to 10 months, and was believed to be a meeting spot for men to pair up and engage in same-sex relationships.

Of those arrested, 171 were released after the court rejected the police’s applications for remand.

The federal territories Islamic religious department is still investigating the incident under Section 25 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act 1997 for sodomy, and Section 47 of the same law for attempting to commit an offence under the Act.