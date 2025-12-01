Sanusi not ruling out PN assemblyman’s support for Hajiji

PN election director Sanusi Nor said it is not certain yet whether the coalition will support chief minister Hajiji Noor.

PETALING JAYA : Perikatan Nasional election director Sanusi Nor is not ruling out the possibility of Karambunai assemblyman Aliakbar Gulasan continuing to support the Sabah government led by Gabungan Rakyat Sabah chairman Hajiji Noor.

Sanusi explained that Aliakbar, who won PAS’s first seat in Sabah at last Saturday’s state election, was previously an appointed assemblyman under the GRS government following the 2020 state election.

“He was previously part of the GRS government, but it’s not certain yet (what will happen) now,” said Sanusi in a Facebook post.

“Maybe there will be cooperation, maybe not.”

Earlier today, Aliakbar, the Sabah PAS commissioner, said PN’s top leadership will decide whether it will back Hajiji.

Last month, Aliakbar described his relationship with Hajiji as “very good”, and said the annual allocation of about RM200,000 to RM300,000 he received during his five-year term helped him carry out his duties effectively.

Aliakbar, contesting on the PN ticket, garnered 7,054 votes in the 11-cornered contest in Karambunai, defeating Warisan (6,689), GRS (4,818) and BN (4,475).