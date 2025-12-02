Shafie denies Warisan attempt to buy over reps after Sabah polls

Warisan president Shafie Apdal said his party will continue to fulfil its role with dignity, consistency and an unwavering dedication. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Warisan president Shafie Apdal today rejected claims that his party attempted to buy over assemblymen in a bid to form the Sabah government after the state election on Saturday.

In a statement, Shafie said Warisan has always upheld integrity and the principle that leadership must be earned through public trust.

“Warisan respects the mandate of the people and the democratic process that guides our state,” he said.

“We will continue to fulfil the role entrusted to us with dignity, consistency and an unwavering dedication to serving Sabah.”

Quoting sources, FMT yesterday reported that Barisan Nasional (BN) was brought into the new Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) Plus government to safeguard chief minister Hajiji Noor’s administration from collapsing less than two days after his swearing-in.

A GRS insider claimed that Warisan had attempted to destabilise the fledgling state government by offering full ministerial positions to BN representatives and five independent assemblymen.

Reports suggested that Warisan, which secured 25 seats, was engaged in talks with BN and several other parties in a bid to form a coalition government in Sabah.

Deputy chief minister I Joachim Gunsalam later confirmed that both BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) were part of Hajiji’s new administration.

Among the 10 ministers sworn in before Sabah governor Musa Aman were PH’s Melalap assemblyman Jamawi Jaafar and BN’s Sukau assemblyman Jafry Ariffin.

Hajiji was sworn in as chief minister for a second term on Sunday.

GRS secured 29 seats in last Saturday’s election and later gained the support of three Upko assemblymen, one from PH, and five independents.

It is understood that Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat, which holds one seat in the Paginatan state constituency, also supports the GRS government.