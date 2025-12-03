DAP’s 6-month reform pledge risky, say analysts

DAP lost all eight seats it contested in the Sabah polls, with six former strongholds falling to Warisan. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Analysts have warned that DAP’s plan to fast-track its reform agenda after its crushing defeat in the Sabah election last weekend risks coming across as mere “political sugar coating” if not accompanied by tangible measures.

Romzi Ationg and Bilcher Bala, both of Universiti Malaysia Sabah, said six months was too short a time to implement major reforms and regain voter confidence, particularly among the Chinese community.

In the context of Sabah, Romzi said DAP must demonstrate concrete actions, especially on issues of local autonomy, to show that it understands Sabah politics while offering inclusive development policies.

He warned against announcing immediate reforms without follow-through, saying failure could invite criticism not only of DAP but also of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“It opens the space for opponents to accuse the government of inconsistency and creates internal pressure on the coalition’s leadership,” he told FMT.

DAP was wiped out in Saturday’s polls, losing all eight seats it contested. The six seats previously held by the party – Likas, Kapayan, Elopura, Luyang, Tanjong Papat and Sri Tanjong – were swept by Warisan.

DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook later said the party would gather all feedback and accelerate its reform agenda over six months together with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is also PH chairman.

Bilcher agreed that the six-month timeframe was insufficient to reverse the shift of support to local parties.

“Without concrete steps addressing Sabah issues such as MA63, oil revenue, and rural development, the promise will be seen as political sugar coating,” he said.

“It is not grounded in political reality.”