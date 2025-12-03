Johan Ariffin, Sharifah Munirah Alatas, Tajuddin Rasdi appointed to unity council

Johan Ariffin Samad, Sharifah Munirah Alatas and Tajuddin Rasdi were appointed to the council alongside nine others.

PETALING JAYA : Activist Johan Ariffin Samad and academics Sharifah Munirah Alatas and Tajuddin Rasdi have been appointed to the National Unity Advisory Council along with nine others.

Johan, Munirah and Tajuddin, all of whom are FMT columnists, will sit on the council for two years.

In a Facebook post, Munirah expressed hope for constructive engagement and productive spaces where suggestions towards a more harmonious Malaysia will be heard.

The independent scholar said that stubborn “mindsets” had caused much disharmony over the decades.

She said such “mindsets” existed at all levels of society, including among politicians, civil servants, and ordinary Malaysians.

“Ultimately, we are all rooting for a change in mindsets.

“The 12 of us have a challenging role and I think we will do our best, without personal agendas,” she said.

Johan, a member of the G25 group of prominent retired civil servants, said he was looking forward to contributing towards the National Unity Agenda and bringing East and West Malaysians closer.

He said identity and communal politics had always presented a challenge to fostering unity in the country.

“I hope we can overcome that hurdle and contribute new ideas through meaningful dialogues,” Johan, also known as Joe Samad, told FMT.

Tajuddin, of UCSI University, said his main focus would be engaging Islamic institutions on educating Muslims to be progressive and inclusive in their understanding of spirituality and nation-building.

He said based on his research, including of Friday sermons and Islamic textbooks, there was a lack of focus on arts, heritage and civilisations.

“If there is no appreciation for these things, our effort and policies to unite the people will be futile,” he said.

Others named to the council, which was set up to advise the government on issues related to national unity, include Institute for Development Studies Sabah CEO Ramzah Dambul, Universiti Malaya’s Awang Azman Awang Pawi, Dayak Cultural Foundation chairman Neilson Ilan Anak Mersat, Women’s Institute of Management trustee Ainon Kuntom, and Pusaka founder Eddin Khoo.